2020 June 29 15:59

Stena Line starts the construction of two new larger E-Flexer ferries

In the middle of the ongoing pandemic, ferry company Stena Line has confirmed that the construction of their two new larger E-Flexer ferries has begun in Weihai, China, the company said in its release. The vessels were ordered in 2018 and the delivery is expected in 2022.

Stena Line has also confirmed the third E-Flexer vessel destined for the Irish Sea, Stena Embla, is expected to be delivered on time and will start operating on the Belfast-Liverpool route in January 2021. Stena Line is well underway in modernising its large European fleet of ferries and has not let the ongoing pandemic affect these ambitious plans. So far this year construction of a further two new ferries has begun.

The vessels, that are planned to be delivered in 2022, are the last of five vessels of the E-Flexer series that Stena Line ordered from sister company Stena RoRo, that are being built at the CMI Jinling Weihai Shipyard in China. Of the first three vessels, the first two: Stena Estrid and Stena Edda, have already entered service on the Irish Sea earlier this year. The third vessel, Stena Embla, is in the final stages of construction and is expected to go in to service on the Belfast-Liverpool route according to plan in early 2021.

The two larger E-Flexer vessels will be 240 meters long with a load capacity of 3,600 length meters, compared to the first three which are 214 meters long and have a load capacity of 3,100 length meters. In total, the larger vessels also get 50 % more cabins and beds, 30 % increased passenger capacity and an additional 15% cargo capacity.

"Despite a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have shown how important Stena Line is to linking Europe's freight and passenger transport and vital supply lines. We believe in continued growth and demand in all our markets and with the new ferries in place we will be well equipped for the future" says Stena Line's CEO Niclas Mårtensson.

About Stena Line

