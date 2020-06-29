2020 June 29 15:27

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika to be deployed in winter navigation season of 2020-21

Malfunctioning electric propulsion motor to be replaced in Kronshtadt



Sea trials of the lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, are to be completed by the end of July 2020, IAA PortNews correspondent cites USC President Aleksey Rakhmanov as telling journalists during the online media conference organized by Interfax.



According to him, the malfunctioning electric propulsion motor will be replaced in Kronshtadt, at the Dock named after Veleshchinsky.



Aleksey Rakhmanov says the replacement costs are to be covered by the motor supplier.



“Those who supplied the defective unit will pay, I suppose. However, the Arktika icebreaker is actually an R&D product fitted with frequency converters for the first time ever, it is the first to be equipped with such propulsion motors, the turbines are manufactured for the first time over a period of 60 years, etc.”, explained the head of United Shipbuilding Corporation.



According to the speaker, the icebreaker is to compete sea trials by the end of July and to be deployed in winter navigation season of 2020-21.



On 23 June 2020, the Arktika left Saint-Petersburg for the final phase of sea trials.



More information about construction of icebreakers is available in Russian in the analytical report of IAA PortNews for the Ministry of Industry and Trade >>>>

The lead icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, ordered by State Corporation “Rosatom” was laid down at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard on 5 November 2013 and launched on 16 June 2016.



General characteristics of 22220 Project vessels: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), length - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), depth - 15.2 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.9-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.

Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 are equipped with two RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. Project 22220 ships will be the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers (60MW). The vessels’ dual-draft concept allows for operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.

The icebreaker will be powered by two RITM-200 reactors. RITM-200 is a two-reactor plant developed by Afrikantov OKBM specially for the icebreaking fleet. Each reactor has a heat rate of 175 MW. RITM-200 reactor design features energy-efficient integrated layout, which enables the placement of the main equipment directly inside the steam generating unit's casing.

The icebreakers designed by CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.

Arktika is named after an earlier nuclear-powered icebreaker, the first surface ship that reached the North Pole.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

