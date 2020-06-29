2020 June 29 15:04

Water transport passengers can make use of carriers’ services during 18 months from voyage cancellation

RF Government’s Decrees are applicable to carriage contracts to be executed between February 1 and December 31, 2020

If a regime of high alert or a regime of emergency is introduced, water transport passengers can make use of carriers’ services during 18 months from the voyage cancellation. Related Decrees of RF Government (No 909 and No 910) have been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, says press center of the Ministry of Transport.

Restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection did not let sea carriers and cruise companies fulfill obligations to passengers. Newly approved documents let postpone refunding till 18 months from the date of cancelled voyage or render the service on the date convenient for a passenger. Upon expiry of this period, passengers will get a refund.

According to the statement, this measure will ensure protection of citizens’ rights and interests and let enhance business continuity of sea and river carriers.