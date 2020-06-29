2020 June 29 13:59

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 9,865 in RF spot market

М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation rose by RUB 121 against the previous week

Between June 22 and June 26, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 121 against the previous week to RUB 9,865 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – grew by RUB 164 to RUB 9,883, in the Volga federal district – grew by RUB 28 to RUB 8,488, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 7,350, in the Siberian federal district – grew by RUB 283 to RUB 10,753, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 100 to RUB 16,550.