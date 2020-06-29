2020 June 29 13:02

Yamal LNG extends validity of certificates on compliance with ISO standards

JSC Yamal LNG announces the renewal of Certificates on compliance of the Integrated Management System on Occupational Health, Safety, Environmental and Social Protection with requirements of the international standards ISO 45001:2018 “Occupational health and safety management systems” and ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental management systems”.

Based on the objective evidence collected during the audit between June 10 and June 17, 2020, British Standards Institution (BSI), an international certification authority, confirmed Yamal LNG’s IMS compliance with these international standards. The certificates are valid until 24 December 2020.

JSC Yamal LNG is officially certified for international standards since June 2014. In June 2017 Yamal LNG successfully passed certification audit for the new ISO 14001:2015. In July 2018 the scope of certification was expanded. In June 2020 a certification audit was completed for the new version of ISO 45001:2018.