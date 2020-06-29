  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 29 12:13

    Diesel submarine of RF Navy’s Pacific fleet held tactical exercise in the Sea of Japan

    In accordance with the combat training plan, a tactical exercise was conducted in the waters of Japan sea, during which one of the diesel submarines of the Primorskaya flotilla of the mixed forces of the Pacific fleet attacked a detachment of ships of the mock enemy, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    The submarine, despite the active actions of anti-submarine forces, managed to enter the area covertly, find the ships that imitated the landing party and successfully attack the tactical group from a vantage point with four practical torpedoes.

    In the second half of the day, the ship's anti-submarine strike group (ASSG) consisting of the small anti-submarine ships "Koreets", "Sovetskaya Gavan" and "MPK-221", whose actions were provided by the Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft, was tasked with detecting and destroying a mock enemy submarine.

    In the course of joint search operations, the boat was discovered and anti-submarine strike group (ASSG) ships attacked it with jet depth charges and torpedoes.

