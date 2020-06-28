2020 June 28 14:57

Port of Bergen establishes EPI AS

The newly formed company is set to further develop the Environmental Port Index (EPI) tool used to measure a vessel’s level of pollution when in port.



Behind the formation is Port of Bergen’s long-running ambition to put in place a system through which the environmental impact of cruise ships is recorded. In 2017, the port initiated development of an impact assessment system and established a joint industry project with DNVGL and 10 other Norwegian cruise ports.



For the 2020 season, 16 ports have EPI in place and ready for use.



EPI provides useful information on emission from ships



The end-result is a new system for environmental reporting for cruise ships. Vessels provide information on their visit when leaving port, and the ports receive up-to-date data on CO2, NOx and SO2 emissions, use of onshore power supply, use of waste gas treatment systems, and consumption of fuel.



This information is used to calculate an EPI Score; a number indicating a ships operational efficiency and impact on the environment when in port. The score can be used by each individual port to adjust dues and fees, and this is a strong incentive for shipping companies to reduce their emissions.



EPI ready for the international market



– Port of Bergen aims to be a driving force for more environmentally friendly shipping. EPI has proven to be a high-quality, useful tool to reduce emissions to air from vessels in port, and the work we have done has attracted considerable interest both nationally and internationally. We thus feel that the time has come for EPI to be launched in the international market, says Johnny Breivik, Managing Director for Port of Bergen.



All ports that participated in the EPI collaboration in 2019 will be offered shares in the new company.



Going forward, the system will be expanded to cover more vessel types as well as more environmental aspects such as waste, discharges to sea, and noise.