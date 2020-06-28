2020 June 28 13:34

ONE to increase direct sailings from China to Southeast Asia

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is pleased to announce two new direct services connecting China and Southeast Asia. Following the previously announced CID connecting

China and Indonesia, ONE will further expand the China-Southeast Asia network by introducing China Thailand Service (CTS) and the revamped Thailand Philippines Service (TP2).

The services will add direct sailings between China and South east Asia, namely Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

The direct sailings will improve transit times and further strengthen ONE’s already robust portfolio in Asia providing an excellent, more reliable and efficient service for ONE’s valued customers.

The first sailing for the CTS will be the KMTC LAEM CHABANG 2010S arriving Shanghai on 24th July 2020, and for the TP2 will be SITC INCHON 2029N/2030S arriving Laem Chabang on 4th July.

The CTS rotation is as follows: Shanghai (WGQ) – Ningbo – Xiamen – LaemChabang – Bangkok – Laem Chabang – Hong Kong – Shanghai







The TP2 rotation is as follows: HCMC (Cat Lai) – Laem Chabang – Batangas – Manila (Northport) – Nansha – Shekou – Haiphong – HCMC