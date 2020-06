2020 June 28 12:53

Hapag-Lloyd: Mediterranean - revision of import and export demurrage/detention tariff

Hapag-Lloyd says that "with effect from August 1, 2020, we will revise the Demurrage and Detention Import and Export Tariff of Algeria – Albania – Bulgaria – Croatia – Serbia & Montenegro – Bosnia Herzegovina – Cyprus – Israel – Georgia – Lebanon – Morocco – Malta – Romania – Russia – Slovenia – Syria – Ukraine – Tunisia".