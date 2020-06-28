2020 June 28 11:06

CLdN Ro-Ro strengthens Iberia-Scandinavia connection

CLdN Ro-Ro has added Zeebrugge as a port of call to their bi-weekly Leixoes-Rotterdam service. This move undoubtedly strengthens CLdN’s network to and from the Iberian peninsula even further and improves the service level for its valued customers.



CLdN has organised for two of their weekly services from Leixoes to Rotterdam, to have an extra call in Zeebrugge. From the port of Zeebrugge they will, as from now, offer their clients additional through - shipment services to Esbjerg and Gothenburg. As a result, CLdN now has a reliable, cost-efficient and environmentally friendly shortsea connection from the very south to the most northern parts of Europe. To maximise capacity and minimise their carbon footprint as much as possible, the shipping company has chosen to deploy the latest generation of H5 class vessels (carrying up to 450 freight units + 200 new cars per shipment) to the route.



This connection is particularly beneficial to the environment. Compared to road haulage, shortsea is a far cleaner solution for cargo transport, especially for such long trajectories.



A CLdN spokesman explains: “The developments within our network are following each other rapidly. Despite the difficult and uncertain economic situation, we are gearing up to extend our services by adding new ports and new routes to comply with changing customer demand. We are very pleased to have our multimodal solutions at the ready as a quick response to the fluctuation market circumstances. To us, the additional ro-ro connections to Gothenburg (SE) and Esbjerg (DK) from Leixoes (PT) feel like the last piece of the logistics puzzle. We are now offering a complete shortsea trajectory between north and south for all trailers, containers, high and heavy and project cargo."



Much against the tendency to cancel sailings and shipping routes due to today's challenging economic climate , CLdN has decided to expand its network without relying on the ferry subsidy schemes put in place in various countries. As a dedicated cargo carrier focusing on unaccompanied freight transport and not relying on income from passenger transport or driver accompanied freight transport, their operations are less impacted by the Covid19 measures. They did, however, issue a temporary restriction on accompanied transport (no lorry drivers onboard for the time being) to help keep their crews safe and their lead-times in check.