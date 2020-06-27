2020 June 27 12:52

Conversion of Van Stee Offshore's new multi-purpose support vessel "Zwerver-1"

Kooiman Marine Group says that it has realised the conversion of a new Multi-Purpose DP-2 Support Vessel. This project was commissioned by Van Stee Offshore. The final work on the vessel will be completed around June 2020, after which the “Zwerver I” shall be put into use. After having already built three newly constructed ships for Van Stee offshore, the former HvS Dredging Support, this is the first vessel conversion that Kooiman Marine Group has realized for them.



The average bollard pull of the “Zwerver I’’ consists of 66T with a maximum value of 69T. The ship is equipped with 8 thrusthers, 2 spud poles (Ø 1500 mm), a 4/5-point mooring system with an anchor line capacity of 1400 m. and a luxurious accommodation for 58 people, including crew. Because of all this, the utility vessel is perfect for carrying out work in tidal areas, such as laying and repairing cables, maintenance work, ROV support, UXO clearance and many things more.



“Ten months ago we commissioned Kooiman Marine Group to convert the former work vessel Anna-B in accordance with our ideas and wishes. In fact, only the hull remained intact and roughly 99% of the ship has been completely renovated”, says Arjan van Stee, owner of Van Stee Offshore. “During DP trials and commissioning, the ship has demonstrated its capability with great results in a wide variety of configurations. We are therefore proud to expand our fleet, both in capacity and in possibilities, with the "Zwerver 1". ”



“The total conversion this vessel, with the wish list of Van Stee Offshore in mind, was quite the challenge”, Arjan van der Zegen de Beer, Shipyard Gebr. Kooiman Director of Operations, adds. "Because both the engineering and the conversion took place on our own shipyards in Zwijndrecht and Dordrecht, we were able to alternate between disciplines and shipyards easily. Due to that, we have been able to create yet another unique utility vessel".



Kooiman Marine Group can perform according to all required international standards of shipbuilding, because the organization houses all the disciplines required for complex conversions and new-build projects. True craftsmanship and eye for detail and quality are always at the base of the tailormade ships Kooiman Marine Group builds.