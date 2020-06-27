2020 June 27 11:03

AMSA: Liberian-flagged container ship loses three containers off Cape Leeuwin, WA

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is responding to an incident involving the loss of about three shipping containers from the Liberian-flagged container ship, Navios Unite.



The ship reported losing the containers overboard in rough weather about 33km south west of Cape Leeuwin in Western Australia at 8pm AWST last night (25 June 2020).



The ship is on a journey from Fremantle to Adelaide in South Australia.



Overnight, AMSA tasked its Challenger jet from Perth to search an area of about 1600 square km for any sightings of the missing containers.



No containers were sighted.



AMSA is gathering information about the incident and will determine its course of action once the circumstances are understood.