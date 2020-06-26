2020 June 26 17:29

Nuclear-powered icebreaking container ship Sevmorput to make four voyages between Saint-Petersburg and Far East in 2021

The nuclear-powered icebreaking combo LASH carrier / container ship Sevmorput will make four voyages between Saint-Petersburg and the Far East in 2021, Maxim Kulinko, Head of Rosatom’s Department for Development of NSR and Costal Territories, said during the webinar organized by Delovoy Peterburg with the assistance of Nadezhda Malysheva, Development Director of PortNews Media Group.



“Next year we will be ready to arrange four voyages on the Northern Sea Route for our LASH carrier, starting from about June 16 and up to about November 15. We are working hard with Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency – Ed.) and Kamchatka Territory authorities. We invite all the stakeholders to participate in this work. We will ensure economically viable tariffs. If the ship is loaded up to at least 90% on Petersburg-Kamchatka-Vladivostok route and back, the tariffs will be very profitable, I promise”, said Maxim Kulink.



“Anyway, there will be year round navigation on the Northern Sea Route, the only question is when... It is a task for Rosatom and the state as a whole, otherwise there will be no capture of the LNG market... This year, we have had pilot voyages eastwards with the third voyage of Novatek’s gas carrier underway on this challenging route. We are aware of all the challenges but we do not doubt that this task will be fulfilled”, emphasized Rosatom official.



Rosatom has already succeeded in arranging fish transportation by the Arctic route. Between 20 August and 15 September 2019, Sevmorput made a voyage from the terminal of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in Vostochny Port to the Seroglazka terminal in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and further to Petrolesport terminal in Big Port St. Petersburg.

