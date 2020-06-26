2020 June 26 15:55

North Alliance expands its fleet with one more tugboat

The tug was delivered from Panama to Saint-Petersburg on board the freight carrier as an oversize cargo

Leningrad Region based company North Alliance has acquired yet another tugboat which expanded the company’s fleet of tugs to 6 units. The ship renamed Antey was delivered to Saint-Petersburg from the Latin America, says IAA PortNews correspondent. It will operate in the ports of the Baltic Sea particularly involved in port to port towing operations.

The ship of 5,000 h.p. can be operated in any water bodies. According to Vyacheslav Lobikov, General Director of North Alliance, the ship is to undergo technical maintenance at the Kanonersky Shipyard in Saint-Petersburg upon completion of which it will leave for the first voyage – towing to the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. He also said that acquiring of a tug in the secondary market is an optimal decision today amid the market decline. “We are satisfied with the value for money under this transaction. Nevertheless, our company is still interested in construction of new ships in the future”, he told IAA PortNews.

The operation on transportation of the tug from Panama was performed by United Heavy Lift (Germany). The ship has been floated out today, on 26 June 2020, after a dispute between North Alliance and the shipping company was settled.