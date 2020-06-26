  The version for the print

    AHEAD starts the world's first international demonstration operation to transport hydrogen

    The Advanced Hydrogen Energy Chain Association for Technology Development (AHEAD), in which NYK participates, has started the world's first international demonstration operation to transport hydrogen, NYK said in its release. This project is subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and will conduct a demonstration operation for the construction of an international hydrogen supply chain. Methylcyclohexane (MCH) produced in Brunei Darussalam has already been transported to Japan by ship, separated into hydrogen and toluene at a dehydrogenation plant located on the Kawasaki city waterfront, and the hydrogen has been supplied to a gas turbine at the Mizue power station owned by Toa Oil Co. Ltd.

    At this time, the process of transporting back the toluene separated by dehydrogenation from Japan to Brunei Darussalam and binding the toluene again with hydrogen has started. This would complete the hydrogen supply chain and would be the beginning of circular stable operation.

    Capacity of hydrogen transportation: 210 tons/year at full operation (equivalent to fully filling a 40,000 fuel cell vehicle)

    Role of NYK in this project:
     -　Provide sea transportation and nautical data
     -　Cooperate with Yusen Logistics (subsidiary of NYK), which is in charge of forwarding business
     -　Collaborate with Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE), an affiliated company that is in charge of sea transportation using an ISO tank container

    In the future, NYK will not only transport hydrogen but will also work to realize a hydrogen society, including the development of technology for utilizing hydrogen as a marine fuel. The company will also seek to accurately grasp business opportunities related to hydrogen, which is said to be the ultimate clean energy, and be involved in the entire supply chain.

