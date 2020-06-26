2020 June 26 15:34

NYK joins Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

NYK has announced that it plans to officially become a founding member of the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, a new research center to promote decarbonization within the maritime industry by converting to alternative fuels. The center plans to open its office at the end of this year, the company said in its release.

The center is committed to seeing commercially viable deep-sea zero-carbon vessels powered by zero-carbon fuels and accelerating the development of operationally and financially viable technologies through a coordinated effort within applied research across the entire supply chain to realize the IMO’s ambition to reduce GHG emissions.



In its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” NYK announced the group’s intent to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives into management strategy to positively address the tough issues that challenge our society. In fact, NYK has positioned climate change as one of the company’s most important issues and is working to implement alternative fuels such as LNG or hydrogen to aid marine-fuel decarbonization.



