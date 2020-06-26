2020 June 26 18:04

MAN Energy Solutions publishes Corporate Responsibility Report 2019

MAN Energy Solutions has published its Corporate Responsibility Report 2019 under the title ‘Building a sustainable future’. In it, the company renews its commitment to a consistent focus on sustainable and low-emission solutions in the coming years, and provides an overview of the progress made, the company said in its release.



This strategic realignment was primarily driven by the expansion of the company’s portfolio to include sustainable hybrid, storage and digital-service technologies. The company notched successes in 2019 including, among other achievements, being commissioned by municipal utilities in several German cities to build highly-efficient, combined heat and power (CHP) plants, thus becoming the market leader for decentralized CHP plants in Germany. The company was also able to position itself strongly in this segment at European level.

Driving forward the Maritime Energy Transition



Furthermore, MAN is implementing another pioneering project for the Hapag Lloyd shipping line, namely the world's first retrofit of a large container vessel to dual-fuel operation. The company also emphasized its commitment to climate protection on the high seas by joining the ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’, a global alliance of more than 110 companies in the maritime sector with the aim of establishing emission-free-ship concepts by 2030.



Together with other European manufacturers, the company also committed itself to upgrading its gas turbines to climate-neutral operation on 100% hydrogen by 2030.



MAN Energy Solutions also made measurable progress with climate protection and energy efficiency measures at its production sites. Compared to the previous year, CO2 emissions were reduced by 26,000 tons and, as in the previous year, total energy consumption was again reduced. Accordingly, the share of renewable energy in electricity consumption rose to 19.2%, compared with 7.7% in the previous year. The company also invested a further 2.3 million Euro in environmental-protection measures at its production sites.