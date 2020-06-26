2020 June 26 16:03

Royal Niestern Sander signs contract with Dixstone Holdings for conversion of a vessel

Royal Niestern Sander has signed a contract with Dixstone Holdings Ltd for the conversion of a Platform Supply vessel into a Walk-to-Work Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel, the company said in its release. The vessel has arrived at the repair yard of Niestern Sander at the end of May. The conversion will take around 9 months and the vessel is expected to be delivered to its owners early 2021.



Based on the experience and success of the new build Kroonborg and Kasteelborg conversion into a Walk-2-Work vessel back in 2018, Niestern Sander will convert the Wartsila Design vessel in a similar way. The vessel (currently named SK Line 728) has been built at Wuhu shipyard, China, as a platform supply vessel. In order to comply with the ERRV-B standards and the intended future operations, the vessel will undergo a significant modification. Part of the conversion scope includes adding an extra bow thruster, daughter craft and motion compensated gangway. In addition a large accommodation block with offices, treatment room, storage space and cabins will be constructed on the deck of the vessel.



This particular vessel is intended, following its conversion, to be long-term chartered as a Walk-2-Work vessel to provide maintenance services for the Gas platforms in Southern North Sea on the U.K. continental shelf. The vessel will support a large Independent European oil & gas operator to maintain the performance of the platforms and optimize the maintenance and de-complexing activities leading to a further reduction of the operational expenditure whilst increase performance and safety. The lower costs means that the field life of these platforms can be extended. The vessel will accommodate around 40 of charterer’s personnel onboard, to provide the maintenance services.

Dixstone

Dixstone is a company specialized in delivering turn keys projects to Oil and Gas operators. Dixstone Holdings as an extensive track record in FSO/FPSO conversions, accommodation barges, diving supports vessel and drilling jack-up conversions project.