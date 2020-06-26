2020 June 26 12:33

Navigation season opens in Saint-Petersburg on June 28

Shipping companies confirm their readiness to fulfill epidemiological measures



Navigation on waterways of Saint-Petersburg (Neva, Malaya Neva, Bolshaya Neva, Srednyaya Nevka, Malaya Nevka, Moika and Fontanka rivers as well as Griboyedov Canal and Crownwork Strait opens at 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on 28 June 2020, says the municipal government’s Transport Committee.



The decision was approved at the meeting of the Interdepartment Transport Working Group of the City’s Interdepartment Coordination Council on prevention of COVID-19 spread in Saint-Petersburg headed by Maksim Sokolov.



According to Kirill Polyakov, head of the Transport Committee of Saint-Petersburg, shipping companies operating in the city have confirmed their readiness to fulfill all required epidemiological measures.



The Safety Standards for organizations and entrepreneurs have been approved by the Transport Committee and the regional branch of Rospotrebnadzor (The Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare).



In the navigation season of 2019, passenger transportation in Saint-Petersburg was carried out by 148 passenger ships and 134 small-size ships.



In Moscow, navigation season opened on June 23.



Passenger ships with passengers onboard were banned from navigation within administrative boundaries of Saint-Petersburg from 14 April 2020. The ban did not cover small-size fishing ships – waterways of Saint-Petersburg were opened for them from 15 April 2020.

