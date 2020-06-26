2020 June 26 13:12

Alfa Laval signs agreement with leading engine developer WinGD

Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – continues to expand its offering to marine customers, catering to their needs no matter which fuel they use to propel their vessels, the company said in its release. The new addition Alfa Laval CEC-S solution, developed in cooperation with the global Swiss engine developer WinGD, is targeting ships that run on gas and it will improve the engine efficiency on ships that run on gas.

The new Alfa Laval CEC-S system (cascade exhaust gas cooling system) will be incorporated into WinGD’s gas engines where it will be used for cooling and recycling purposes. It will contribute to significantly lowering the methane slip into the atmosphere, while also improving engine efficiency thus decreasing a ship’s carbon footprint.



Swiss engine developer WinGD operates with a licensing model, enabling engine builders to implement the company’s designs – which in this case includes Alfa Laval’s CEC-S solution.

Fuel choice is key when aiming to reduce global emissions. In the marine sector, which traditionally uses heavy fuel oil, ever stricter rules are being implemented to limit emissions. There are several ways to comply, including using natural gas as fuel. Gas holds only a fraction of the nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides seen in traditional fuels – and carbon dioxide emissions are lower. Alfa Laval aims to support the marine sector, no matter which fuel the shipowners decide to use, and help them secure efficient, reliable and compliant vessel operation.



