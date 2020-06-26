2020 June 26 12:01

LR and industry partners launch survey on COVID-19 impact on maritime workforce

Lloyd's Register (LR) in partnership with the UK Chamber of Shipping, the Mission to Seafarers, Safety at Sea and with the support of other leading maritime organisations, will run an industry-wide survey to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on employee wellbeing and operational practice.

The online survey, which is being launched on the Day of the Seafarer and will run until late August, will gather insights on how the industry has coped with the challenges presented by the pandemic. It will seek to draw insights on how organisational culture and practices many have affected health and mental wellbeing and the lessons that the industry can learn from the current crisis.

It is anticipated that this comprehensive body of work will also point to trends that could reshape the crewing landscape around disease management, healthcare, remote working and that its findings will serve to enhance future practices.