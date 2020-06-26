  The version for the print

  • 2020 June 26 10:16

    Oil prices start going up

    Oil prices grew by 1.29%-1.39%

    On 26 June 2020 (07:54, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price grew by 1.39% to $41.62 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery grew by 1.29% to $39.22 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 June 26

15:03 Savannah now the top US port for ag exports
14:48 Göteborg Energi, Nordion Energi, Preem, St1, Renova, and Gothenburg Port Authority form jv for transport of liquefied carbon dioxide
14:20 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Aleksia of Project RSD59
14:01 Two projects led by Valenciaport win the IAPH World Port Sustainability Awards 2020
13:12 Alfa Laval signs agreement with leading engine developer WinGD
12:33 Navigation season opens in Saint-Petersburg on June 28
12:14 Maritime technology startups in Singapore to get S$50 million in co-investments through SEEDS Capital and six appointed partners
12:01 LR and industry partners launch survey on COVID-19 impact on maritime workforce
11:38 Volvo Penta supplied fully integrated propulsion system for Stockholm Police’s high-speed patrol boat
11:10 Wärtsilä solutions selected as E-Marine upgrades its fleet
10:41 North Carolina Ports Executive Director retires
10:39 Contractor selected for extension of President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal
09:58 Experts outlined problems and prospects of small-size passenger ships construction in Russia
09:30 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 26
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is on June 25

2020 June 25

19:27 Construction of ice-resistant platform for Gazprom’s field on Arctic shelf begins in Astrakhan
19:05 CMA CGM increases rates for dry, OOG, breakbulk & reefer cargoes from Asia to Red Sea
18:35 Approved сases of сrew сhange сross 13,000 as Singapore observes Day of The Seafarer
18:04 Aker Solutions awarded Letter of Intent for Breidablikk
17:34 MES delivers 66,000 DWT type bulk carrier to Bronze Maritime
17:04 Dutch Seaports win International Award for Sustainability
16:34 Barge Transferium Maasvlakte at the ECT Delta terminal starts operations
16:17 MABUX releases weekly review of global bunker market
16:04 New world record set by APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles
15:43 Kalmar receives a significant order of eco-efficient mobile equipment and services from ACFS in Australia
15:40 Port of Cardiff celebrates new contract with Valero
15:38 GoodBulk announces fleet refinancing
15:33 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding selects LR for two naval projects
15:15 Ultramar launches railway link with the new terminal construction site
15:03 HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder recertified as the only climate-neutral container terminal worldwide
14:34 MacGregor receives USD 11 million crane order for general cargo ships
14:33 UN Day of the Seafarer highlights sacrifice of key workers at sea during pandemic
14:03 GTT will design two very large LNG land storage tanks in China
13:58 The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference to take place on 21 October 2020
13:43 Lloyd's Register wins design contract at Hywind Tampen
13:35 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:02 CDWE reaches Final Investment Decision and orders pioneering offshore wind installation vessel ‘Green Jade’
12:46 Dubai, UAE to host The Maritime Standard Awards on 20 October 2020
12:31 All Viking Line ships return to service in July
12:23 Global Ports announces departure of Vladimir Bychkov, Chief Executive Officer
12:00 MHI Group to participate in establishment of The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
11:44 CMA CGM launches a new intermodal connection between Italy and Turkey via the Port of Taranto
11:29 Singapore to host 6th Port Automation Summit on 28 September – 1st October 2020
11:11 MPA receives accolade at World Ports Sustainability Awards for Singapore’s next-generation Tuas Port
10:52 11th Dredging & Land Reclamation Summit to be delivered live online on 7-11 September 2020
10:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 25
10:18 Spain’s Cardama Shipyard records 1000th ship docking
09:53 ICS and OCIMF publish updated edition of International Safety Guide for Oil Tankers and Terminals (ISGOTT)
09:26 Oil prices continue declining
09:11 Baltic Dry Index is on June 24

2020 June 24

13:28 Excelerate takes delivery of its tenth FSRU, Excelerate Sequoia
12:42 Milaha reorganizes to focus on core business growth
11:47 Traficom's nautical chart reform begins in late 2020 with the Bay of Bothnia
11:19 BC Ferries is adding more sailings for summer travellers
10:56 Tim Meyer to step in as a CEO at Meyer Turku Shipyard
10:30 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 5M’2020 declined by 0.8% YoY to 5.45 billion tonnes
10:03 Ilya Samarin appointed as Acting General Director of Yantar Shipyard
09:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, June 24