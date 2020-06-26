2020 June 26 10:16

Oil prices start going up

Oil prices grew by 1.29%-1.39%

On 26 June 2020 (07:54, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price grew by 1.39% to $41.62 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery grew by 1.29% to $39.22 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.