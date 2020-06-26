2020 June 26 09:58

Experts outlined problems and prospects of small-size passenger ships construction in Russia

IAA PortNews’ webinar on development of sightseeing and leisure fleet gathered the stakeholders

The fleet of small-size passenger ships will be developed in Russia although there are some problems to be addressed, Professor Gennady Yegorov, D.Sc. in Engineering, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau, summarized the results of IAA PortNews’ webinar on development of sightseeing and leisure fleet held on 25 June 2020.

Passenger transportation economics is among the key challenges with numerous impact factors from classification requirements to the region of operation.

No less important is the issue of berth infrastructure which is not sufficient in some areas.

Prospects of electric propulsion and application of alternative fuels was also under discussion.

In conclusion, Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency) said that “this market used to develop according to the market laws before introduction of coronavirus related constraints, at least in the cities with the most developed tourism: Moscow and Saint-Petersburg ... followed by Kazan, Volgograd, Samara, Rostov-on-Don… Construction of new ships is needed for all of them in the nearest future”. According to him, there is a number of related issues that can be discussed during the events arranged by IAA PortNews. “The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency is ready to back up all the initiatives”, he said, adding that although it would be nice to slightly weaken requirements imposed on such ships safety is the first priority”.

The next webinar of IAA PortNews will be dedicate to ATB units. It is slated for 8 July 2020.