2020 June 26 09:30

Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices continue declining in response to oil output increase in the USA

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (+$5).

Average price of MGO - $355 pmt (-).

Average price of ULSFO - $355 pmt.

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $310 pmt (+$10)

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $11 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $239

- MGO - $341

- ULSFO 0,1% - $340

- VLSFO 0,5% - $296

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.