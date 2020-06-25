2020 June 25 15:15

Ultramar launches railway link with the new terminal construction site

The first freight train arrives at the site



On 25 June 2020, Ultramar building a terminal in Ust-Luga intended for transshipment of mineral fertilizers and iron ore raw materials launched freight rail traffic in Vistino settlement of the Leningrad Region, says press center of the Leningrad Region Administration.



According to the statement, the project will allow for exports of all mineral fertilizers via domestic ports.



The terminal is to be built within the territory of the port, within Vistino settlement of the Leningrad Region’s Kingisepp Municipal District, by Ultramar LLC, Russia’s largest forwarder of mineral fertilizers in containers. Loose mineral fertilizers will be unloaded from railcars, stored in closed warehouses and delivered by conveyors to ships.



The project foresees land reclamation through mortar sand dumping in the coastal area of the Gulf of Finland to create a plot of land covering 4.13 hectares as well as creation of a pile foundation for a 393.3-meter long front berth and coast protection structures of vertical and sloping type with a total length of 198.4 meters.



Besides, the project implies conducting of dredging and other works on creation of operational waters and maneuvering zones as well as their equipment with aids to navigation.



The newly created water area and coast protection facilities will let deliver construction materials and equipment for construction of the terminal including its berths. The facilities can also be used by laid-up ships.



By launching the terminal’s first turn its mooring line will be 295 meters, annual throughput - 5 million tonnes, turnover of vessels - 173. When fully operational these parameters will be increased to 844.7 meters, 12 million tonnes and 426 calls accordingly.



The agreement on cooperation of the region and the investor was signed in February 2019 at the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi.

Related link:

Glavgosexpertiza approved documentation under Ultramar’s project on construction of facilities for transshipment of mineral fertilizers in Ust-Luga >>>>

URALCHEM and Ultramar sign agreement on construction of port facilities in Ust-Luga >>>>