2020 June 25 14:34

MacGregor receives USD 11 million crane order for general cargo ships

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to provide cargo handling cranes for four 62,000 dwt general cargo ships to be built in Asia, the company said in its release.

Scope of supply includes installation of the MacGregor OnWatch Scout condition and predictive monitoring system to support maximum operational availability and performance of the cranes once in service. The order is booked into Cargotec's second quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the second quarter of 2021 and completed during the fourth quarter of 2021.

