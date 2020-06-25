2020 June 25 18:04

Aker Solutions awarded Letter of Intent for Breidablikk

Aker Solutions has been awarded a letter of intent from Equinor for the delivery of a subsea system for the Breidablikk project in the North Sea, the company said in its release.

The scope of work covers a complete subsea production system, and associated equipment that includes 15 subsea trees in the first phase.



The work will be carried out at Aker Solutions' locations in Fornebu, Tranby and Egersund, with additional deliveries from the UK and Brazil.

The potential contract value is approximately NOK 2 billion, excluding options.

Breidablikk is a large oil discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf located north-east of the Grane field in the North Sea. Breidablikk will be developed as a subsea field with a tie-back to the Grane platform. Equinor and partners plan for an investment decision later this year.

The letter of intent is subject to Equinor and partners' final investment decision later this year and a final approval of the project by Norwegian authorities.



