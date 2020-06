2020 June 25 17:34

MES delivers 66,000 DWT type bulk carrier to Bronze Maritime

MITSUI E&S SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD. (MES-S) completed and delivered a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "DRAFTZILLA" (Hull No.1948) at its Tamano Shipyard on 24th June, 2020 to BRONZE MARITIME LTD, Republic of the Marshall Islands, the company said in its release.

This is the 21st ship of MES-S "neo66BC", the "wide beam shallow draft vessel" of its line-up "neo series".