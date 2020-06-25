2020 June 25 14:33

UN Day of the Seafarer highlights sacrifice of key workers at sea during pandemic

​The 2020 Day of the Seafarer campaign is calling on IMO Member States to recognize seafarers as key workers - and to provide them with the support, assistance and travel options open to all key workers during the pandemic, IMO said in its release.

The 2020 Day of the Seafarer pays tribute to the seafarers who continue to carry essential goods despite facing tremendous challenges, including being stranded on board. Organised by IMO, this year's campaign calls on governments to take action and formally recognise seafarers as key workers.

In his Day of the Seafarer message, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim highlighted the unique and essential work of seafarers, who deliver 80% of global trade by volume.

