2020 June 25 13:58

The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference to take place on 21 October 2020

The event offers a packed programme of presentations and panels as well as an informal networking

The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference will take place on Wednesday 21st October at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai. As well as a packed programme of presentations and panels during the day, it will once again offer an opportunity for speakers and attendees to network informally at a special evening reception afterwards. The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference is taking place the day after the market leading TMS Awards, to maximise attendance and ensure high profile participants.

Read more on the Events page >>>>