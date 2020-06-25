2020 June 25 12:46

Dubai, UAE to host The Maritime Standard Awards on 20 October 2020

The event will be attended by over 700 senior business leaders and influencers

The Maritime Standard Awards are held annually to recognise and celebrate success in the shipping, ports and related sectors across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. The 2020 TMS Awards, which will be attended by over 700 senior business leaders and influencers, will see around 21 general awards presented, in line with the recommendations of an elite, independent judging panel. In addition, there will be a number of special individual awards recognising the contributions made by high profile industry leaders and innovators.

