2020 June 25 12:31

All Viking Line ships return to service in July

As of 2 July, all seven of Viking Line's vessels will be back in use for passenger traffic, the company said in its release. M/S Amorella and M/S Viking Grace will sail the Turku-Åland-Stockholm route, M/S Gabriella the Helsinki-Åland route and M/S Rosella the Mariehamn-Kapellskär route.

M/S Cinderella will sail the Stockholm-Mariehamn route as well as special cruises between Stockholm and Visby during August and September. M/S Mariella will supplement the normal service of M/S Viking XPRS between Helsinki and Tallinn with four additional daily departures from the beginning of July until 9 August.

This means that, this summer, Viking Line will have more departures on the Helsinki-Tallinn route than ever before.

All Viking Line ships are continuing to ensure passenger safety in accordance with systematic and strict standards. The number of passengers on all cruises is currently more limited and thorough measures are being carried out as a means of safeguarding hygiene aboard its vessels. This past spring, the distinguished classification company Det Norske Veritas Germanischer Lloyd (DNV GL) verified all Viking Line ships and terminals in accordance with their My Care methodology. This proves that Viking Line has the certified ability to manage and prevent the risk of infections such as COVID-19. Viking Line is the first shipping company in the world to have received this recognition from DNV GL.