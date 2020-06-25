2020 June 25 11:29

Singapore to host 6th Port Automation Summit on 28 September – 1st October 2020

Equip Global announced their leading 6th Port Automation Summit to be held from 28th September to 1st October 2020 in Singapore. This summit will be emphasized on automated port operations including the reliance on telecommunications, remote piloting operations, autonomous port operations plus the with transfer of containers involving the combination of automated cranes, automated rubber tire port vehicles and automated port railway operation amongst others.

This summit will be covering topics ranging from leading industry practices such as listening to proven case studies where you will cut down on many months and even years on figuring out how to effectively automate your port operations, by hearing proven insights and case studies globally on the fastest and most effective ways to automate your port, whilst ensuring you are able to implement these actionable strategies within your port operations and infrastructure.

This event is targeted at people involved Planning and Development, Automation, Construction, Transformation, Technology in Port Authorities and Operators, Maritime Authorities. Anticipate case-studies from globally renowned port operators, terminal operators and port & maritime authorities on how they have successfully implemented automation technologies at their ports.

Equip Global provides business executives globally with practical and tailored industry conferences, in-house and corporate training courses that focus on offering solutions that have met the concrete test of application and have proven to improve an organization’s productivity and performance. Equip Global conferences and training courses will equip you with practical knowledge and valuable connections that drive tangible and sustainable bottom-line results in your business.

