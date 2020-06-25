2020 June 25 10:52

11th Dredging & Land Reclamation Summit to be delivered live online on 7-11 September 2020

Equip Global is pleased to announce the dates for the leading 11th Dredging and Land Reclamation Asia Summit from 7th-11th September 2020 LIVE ONLINE. Backed by demand from global ports and maritime authorities, this summit will be the best platform for dredging and reclamation experts to gather and have countless networking and learning opportunities about the latest project and planning updates, effective contract management, selection of dredged materials and soils for land reclamation and innovative equipment to enhance efficiency and overall operational excellence for both capital and maintenance dredging.

This summit will be covering topics ranging from leading industry practices such as listening to proven case studies on successful port development and expansion while delivering project on schedule, learn effective strategies to deal with navigation and channel development, discovering new, innovative technologies and equipment and boundary conditions for their use, managing disputes through effective and thorough contract management, identifying how to select dredging material and best practices for used and contaminated sediments and recyclable soil options for more sustainable, cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions, rectifying challenges related to design and measurements of reclamation works to get accurate data to tackle spatial issues and increase capacity.

This event is targeted at people involved Dredging, Land Reclamation, Project Management, Civil Engineering, Environmental & Compliance and Marine Engineering. Anticipate case-studies from globally renowned ports and maritime authorities overcome pertinent challenges faced when it comes to capital projects, design, engineering, project and contract management, and maintenance of dredging and land reclamation to ensure that your port is able to perform at the highest possible operating level.

Equip Global provides business executives globally with practical and tailored industry conferences, in-house and corporate training courses that focus on offering solutions that have met the concrete test of application and have proven to improve an organization’s productivity and performance. Equip Global conferences and training courses will equip you with practical knowledge and valuable connections that drive tangible and sustainable bottom-line results in your business.

