2020 June 25 11:44

CMA CGM launches a new intermodal connection between Italy and Turkey via the Port of Taranto

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, will add on July 10th, 2020, a new call in Taranto (Italy) on the TURMED service, which links Turkey and Tunisia via the Group’s Malta port hub, the company said in its release.

With this new call, CMA CGM will connect Italy and Turkey in only three days. Daily train departures at the Port of Taranto will furthermore provide a fast and efficient intermodal link towards Central and North Italy, particularly the cities of Milan, Piacenza, Bologna, Jesi and Marcianise.

The TURMED service also calls Tunisia as well as Malta, a maritime hub of the CMA CGM Group, providing access to the Group’s global network of services, which reach more than 420 ports on five continents.



By upgrading the TURMED service, CMA CGM introduces a new environmentally-friendly transport alternative, allowing its customers to reduce their carbon footprint, while pursuing its strategy aimed at offering reliable, door-to-door services.

TURMED service features are the following:

Link from Central and North Italy to Turkey, Tunisia and Malta via the Port of Taranto

Deployment of four 1,100-TEU vessels

Daily train departures in Taranto

Launch: July 10th, 2020 from the Port of Taranto

Connections with the whole CMA CGM Network via Malta