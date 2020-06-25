2020 June 25 11:11

MPA receives accolade at World Ports Sustainability Awards for Singapore’s next-generation Tuas Port

Singapore’s next-generation Tuas Port has won the award in the category ‘Community Outreach & Port City Dialogue: Port Development and License to Operate’ at the International Association of Ports and Harbors’ World Ports Sustainability Awards.



The accolade recognises the efforts of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in ‘aligning and integrating port and community objectives for the betterment of both’. These efforts include developing community engagement programmes and managing the externalities of port expansion in urban environments.



When fully completed by the 2040s, Tuas Port will be the world’s largest container port at one single location, capable of handling up to 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units per annum. Consolidating all existing container-handling facilities at Tuas will significantly reduce inter-terminal haulage operations and, hence, greenhouse gas emissions.



Prior and during reclamation works, MPA conducted environmental impact assessments and adhered to strict environmental quality objectives to protect Singapore’s marine biodiversity. Cooperating with volunteers and non-governmental organisations, MPA also implemented a S$6 million programme in 2013 to relocate corals affected by the development of Tuas Port.



In addition, more than 50% of the total fill materials for reclamation in phases 1 and 2 are recycled, such as using materials from the dredging of fairways and basins within the project site. Reusing these materials, which would otherwise be disposed, generates savings of more than S$2 billion in fill material costs.



Er Tham Wai Wah, MPA’s Chief Engineer and Senior Director (Engineering and Project Management), said, “Tuas Port represents a bold vision for Singapore. As a responsible hub port, this award affirms our commitment to balance environmental protection with port development. It is our ambition for Tuas Port to become a beacon for sustainability, safety and efficiency.”