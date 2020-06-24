2020 June 24 11:19

BC Ferries is adding more sailings for summer travellers

BC Ferries says it is adding more sailings for summer travellers.

The additional sailings are designed to exceed demand as British Columbians begin to travel more. Customers can find the new schedules on BC Ferries’ website for the Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Swartz Bay (Victoria), Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Duke Point (Nanaimo), Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver) – Departure Bay (Nanaimo) and the Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver) – Langdale (Sunshine Coast) routes.

During the summer, BC Ferries will have three ships operating on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay run, two vessels providing service on the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route, and one ship on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale run. The Tsawwassen – Duke Point route will continue as a two-vessel operation. This is about 120 sailings a week more than in June.

Ferry traffic is still down an average of about 50 per cent across the major routes compared to a drop from 80 per cent in April. The additional sailings mean capacity will exceed current summer demand by an average of 20 per cent. BC Ferries believes it will be two to three years before traffic returns to pre-COVID levels.

While BC Ferries will have more than enough capacity to meet traffic demand, sailings at popular times may still be full. The company recommends that customers reserve in advance. We can all help each other if those with flexible plans travel at less busy times of the day to even out traffic throughout the day.

BC Ferries urges safe and responsible behaviour while on board, including reminding customers to remain their vehicles, maintaining physical distance from other passengers and possessing a face covering in the event physical distancing is not possible. The company reminds customers to stay in their vehicles this summer.