2020 June 24 10:30

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 5M’2020 declined by 0.8% YoY to 5.45 billion tonnes

In January-May 2020, sea and river ports of China decreased their cargo throughput by 0.8%, year-on-year, to 5.45 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In May, the freight traffic grew by 4.4%, year-on-year, to 1.25 billion tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in January-May fell by 1.5% to 3.65 billion tonnes.

In 2019, Chinese seaports handed 13.95 billion tonnes of cargo.