2020 June 24 10:03

Ilya Samarin appointed as Acting General Director of Yantar Shipyard

Ilya Samarin has been appointed as Acting General Director of Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation). The shipbuilding company says the decision was made by the Board of Directors.



Ilya Samarin was born in 1972. He graduated from the High Naval Engineering School named after F.E.Dzerzhinsky as naval architect. Later he graduated from the Naval Academy, Finance Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation and Russian Presidential Academy of Public Administration. Between 1989 and 2009 - Russian military service. Between 2009 and 2012 - Administration of Vologda. From 2013 – at the helm of 33rd Ship Repair Yard.

Kaliningrad-based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.