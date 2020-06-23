  The version for the print

    Port of Ipswich hits 400,000 tonne milestone since beginning of lockdown

    ABP says the Port of Ipswich has reached a milestone of 400,000 tonnes of cargo handled on behalf of Suffolk businesses since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown on 23rd March.

    During the period, the port has welcomed 115 ships, carrying a wide range of commodities from fertiliser and barley to rice and timber. This has played a vital role in supporting key sectors of the regional economy including agriculture and construction.

    Most recently the port has seen the arrival of the MV Roseburg carrying over 1,800 packs of timber from Riga for the shipping line Lacy & Middlemiss and the MV Ijsseldijk, which delivered 4,000 tonnes of rice to Ipswich from Georgetown in Guyana for Clarksons.

    Andrew Harston, ABP Regional Director for Wales & Short Sea Ports, said: “Throughout these testing times our Port in Ipswich has remained fully open for business and ready to help support our customers and the region’s economy. These latest vessels take us through the 400,000 tonnes threshold for cargo handled last over 12 weeks and this is a real testament to the service that Ipswich provides as a regional port.   

    “I am grateful to our teams, as they have done a fantastic job and have shown that we are well equipped to minimise supply chain disruptions and keep goods flowing.”

