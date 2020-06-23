2020 June 23 16:48

IAPH welcomes new Associate Member

International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) says a new Associate Member has joined it – Department of Maritime Business Administration of Texas A&M University (Dr. Joan Mileski, Professor & Department Head), based in Galveston, Texas, USA, offering undergraduate and graduate programs in maritime business and logistics, with their expert professors bringing years of industry and educational experience to the classroom in order to facilitate relevant and in-depth learning.