2020 June 23 14:33

Fleet parade opens summer navigation season in Moscow

The fleet parade dedicated to opening of summer navigation season of 2020 was held in Moscow, says press center of Moscow Canal.



The parade feature about 30 passenger ships offering regular passenger voyages along the Moscow river.



Moscow Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov earlier said the all Moscow berths are ready for the passenger navigation.



