    Sembcorp Marine wins Sustainability Award at Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia

    For putting Sustainability at the forefront of its business operations, Sembcorp Marine received the Sustainability Award today at Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia, an annual event celebrating the best achievements in Asia’s maritime industry, the company said in its release.

    The Award lauds Sembcorp Marine’s steadfast commitment to Sustainability, which has delivered impactful outcomes through the Group’s increasingly greener focus on its products, solutions and operations, technology-enabled manpower and innovation development, and employee-led contributions to the community.

    Last year, some $530 million of Sembcorp Marine’s new orders related to greener solutions, including scrubber and ballast water management system retrofits, as well as gas and renewable energy projects. The Group aims to achieve 30 percent of its total income from sustainable products by 2030.

    At Sembcorp Marine’s flagship Tuas Boulevard Yard, the Group replaced over 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of grid-supplied electricity with clean energy harnessed from its solar-roof. This amount of solar electricity – enough to power about 1,100 four-room flats for one full year – also helped Sembcorp Marine avoid over 2,100 tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to taking 660 cars off the road for a year.
    Sembcorp Marine will progressively scale up the solar power output at Tuas Boulevard Yard.

    In 2019, Sembcorp Marine invested $4.7 million in workforce competency and talent development, equipping its employees particularly with new skills and knowledge that help them embrace Digitalisation, Augmented/Virtual Reality applications and other Industry 4.0 technologies introduced into the Group’s operations and innovation development.

    Through ongoing up-skilling and re-skilling programmes in various trades, Sembcorp Marine’s employees and resident contractors also enhance their employability with flexible know-how that supports the Group’s widening spectrum of projects.

    Sembcorp Marine contributed $1.8 million and over 10,000 employee-volunteering-hours to local and overseas communities last year. Notable activities included: the Green Wave Environmental Care Competition, drawing 280 project submissions from 1,000 Singaporean and Indonesian students; and the School Book Assistance Grant (SchoolBAG), which gave out $187,000 in bursaries to 900 financially-disadvantaged students.

    About Sembcorp Marine

    Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s solutions focus on the following areas: Gas Value Chain, Renewable Energy, Process, Advanced Drilling Rigs, Ocean Living and Maritime Security.

    Sembcorp Marine’s customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms; and Specialised Shipbuilding.

    Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.

