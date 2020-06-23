2020 June 23 13:48

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard launches first serial freezing trawler of СТ-192 design for Russian Fishery Company (video)

The ship features enhanced ice class and performance



On 23 June 2020, Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched the first serial freezing trawler of Project СТ-192, Mekhanik Maslak, built for Russian Fishery Company, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the ceremony.



RFC will get 11 ships of СТ-192 design including 10 trawlers to be built by Admiralteiskie Verfi under the state programme of investment quotas.

Each new vessel that will be built for the Russian Fishery Company is designed for an annual catch of about 60 thousand tons of fish. This is twice as much as the performance of the vessels that make up today the fleet of the RFC and many other Russian companies operating in the basin. The vessels will be equipped with a modern factory capable of carrying out deep waste-free processing of the entire catch into high value-added products, primarily Pollock fillets and surimi.

The ship was designed by Mrine Engineering Bureau - Design - SPb with Vympel Design Bureau in charge of working design documentation under the project.

The trawlers of Project СТ-192 are intended for catching pollack and herring, their deep and nonwaste processing, storage and transportation to a port. The ship’s freezing hold capacity is about 4,250 cbm.



Key characteristic of СТ-192 design: LOA – 108.20 m, BOA – 21.0 m, depth – 11.55 m; maximum aft draught – 8.35 m; displacement (loaded) – 11,873 t, , ice class - ICE 1 A; designed speed – 15 knots; main propulsion engine – 8,120 kW; crew – 40; plant personnel – up to 99.

Class notation - KM IA Super (hull) Ice 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping .



The ship is to be operated in the Bering Sea, Sea of Okhotsk and adjacent areas.

The lead ship of Project СТ-192, Kapitan Vdovichenko, was laid down on 23 January 2019 and launched on 27 March 2020.



Russian Fishery Company is one of the largest Russian producers of wild white fish, one of the leading producers of Alaska Pollock in Russia and globally. Its primary commercial fishing grounds are in the Bering Sea and The Sea of Okhotsk, some of the cleanest oceanic areas of the entire globe. RFC is implementing a fleet modernization program to further facilitate the production of high value-added products.



Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and the Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker are under construction. The Company’s staff numbers 6,300 persons. In 2019, the shipyard celebrated its 315th anniversary.

Related links:

Admiralteiskie Verfi launches lead freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 built for Russian Fishery Company >>>>

Admiralteiskie Verfi held steel-cutting ceremony for third freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 ordered by Russian Fishery Company >>>>

Admiralteiskie Verfi lays down second freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 for Russian Fishery Company >>>>

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard lays down large freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 >>>>

Video by RFC







