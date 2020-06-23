2020 June 23 11:31

The world biggest LNG powered Ice Class MegaRoRo Vessel commenced full construction speed

On the morning of 22 June 2020, the No.1 vessel of the world biggest LNG powered，1A super ice classed, 5,800 LM series MegaRoRo New Buildings completed its keel laying milestones in the Yantai shipyard of CIMC Raffles, the company said in its release. The keel laying is conducted on time, which means the construction of the vessel has started comprehensively in full speed. Owner site representative, CIMC Raffles project team, Class Society site team and subcontractor representatives witnessed the moment all together. Before this, the project steel cutting was held in the shipyard on 30 March 2020.

Leading by Wallenius SOL professionals, project team of CIMC Raffles make full use of management advantage through close cooperation with long-term subcontractors, Class Society Lloyd’s Register, ship designer Knud E. Hansen as well as all the suppliers, minimize the impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

As noted from front-end market, the owner Wallenius SOL expects these New Building vessels to join their shipping fleet and start operation as soon as possible. Even though the global COVID-19 pandemic is still quite critical, Wallenius SOL remain its fleet operating with full capacity as usual through the strong marketing capability and professional team in the company.

“The punctual keel laying of the vessel solidate the whole vessel’s construction and delivery within schedule. Trough working with owner side closely, I hope the whole project team including our partners and suppliers could continue the spirit of coordination and optimization, and I am confident that we will deliver the series vessels to our client on time with satisfied quality finally.” added by assistant president and project director of CIMC Raffles, Mr. He Changhai.

In addition, the steel cutting of 2nd vessel within the same series was held on 8 June 2020 in the same shipyard of CIMC Raffles.