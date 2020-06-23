2020 June 23 17:36

bremenports wins award for family-friendly-personell policies Published on 22 June 2020

bremenports has again been awarded the work & family audit certificate, the company said in its release. For the first time in the 22-year history of the audit, the award for corporate HR policies which are strategically designed to meet the needs of family and different life phases was presented in the course of an online certification event.

Prior to the award presentation, bremenports had already successfully completed the audit dialogue procedure, which is open to all employers who have implemented HR policies which are strategically designed to meet the needs of family and different life phases and have done so for a minimum of five years. bremenports was first awarded the audit certificate in 2005. Each audit is valid for a period of three years and after five re-audits, the company has now completed the second dialogue procedure, which confirmed the permanent character of the certificate.

Around 400 employees benefit from the family-friendly arrangements at bremenports. These range from comprehensive individual measures relating to career, family & health as well as more than 70 flexible working hours models, options for mobile work, designated health days etc., which include screenings for an individual health check-up, nutrition advice, company fitness schemes and a wide range of sports events. In addition to the continuing expansion of the overall idea, health check-ups, nutrition and exercise, there are also plans to introduce additional measures such as support for mental resilience and new work aspects which reflect different life phases.



The audit can be used in all business sectors and all sizes of company. It assesses the status quo of the family and life-phase measures that are already available, systematically develops each company’s individual potential and ensures that family awareness is an integral part of the corporate culture. Once the audit procedure has been successfully completed, the audit is awarded by an independent board of auditors, which includes well-known representatives from the worlds of business, science, politics and professional associations. Around 1800 employers have been awarded the certificate since the audit was first launched in 1998. A total of 982 employers currently hold the work & family audit certificate or the family-friendly university audit, including 467 business enterprise, 413 institutions and 102 universities, for the benefit of roughly 2 million employees and around 1.4 million students.