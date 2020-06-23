2020 June 23 14:05

MSC makes first ever shipment of avocado from Colombia to China

The first ever shipment of Hass avocados from Colombia to China is about to arrive in Shanghai, thanks to MSC’s Aztec service. An MSC vessel carrying 28 tons of the fruit set sail from the Pacific port of Buenaventura on May 28, and is scheduled to reach its destination within the next few days.



This milestone journey follows a 2019 trade agreement allowing Colombia to export avocados to China. Gaining entry to the Chinese market, the world’s second largest economy, is a major opportunity for Colombian avocado growers.





