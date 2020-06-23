2020 June 23 13:04

Valenciaport container volume down 19.68% to 400,000 TEU in May 2020

The paralysis of economic activity due to the effects generated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the months of confinement derived from it is reflected in the slowdown of operations carried out in the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía, which in the first five months of the year have managed 2,120,911 containers and a volume of goods in excess of 31 million tonnes, representing a decrease of 8.78% and 7.91% with respect to the same period in 2019, the company said in its release.

The document of port activity reflect the adjustment in industrial and commercial production during the Covid-19 crisis, especially in April and May. Specifically, in the latter month there was a 19.68% drop in containers, with a figure close to 400,000 compared to 420,000 in April. A crisis that affects the countries with which Valencian ports maintain commercial relations and which was foreseeable according to the main Spanish economic indicators and those of different international institutions, as the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) advanced when the previous month’s report was presented, which already reflected the paralysis of economic activity due to the closure of companies and businesses.

Thus, Valenciaport as the main import/export platform of the Spanish economy reflects this trend, with a decrease in full containers of 20.76%. Specifically, in May there was a decrease of 26.27% in export containers, imports fell by 29.28%, transit containers showed a decrease of 15.64%, while empty containers fell by 16.12%. In the year as a whole (January-May), these figures are reflected in decreases of 10.04% in loaded containers, 9.92% in unloaded containers and 4.36% in transit containers. The management of empty containers in the first five months of the year showed a fall of 15.43%.



The overall volume of goods managed through Valenciaport in the first five months of the year exceeded 31 million tonnes, 7.92% less than in 2019. With respect to May, the total number of tons was more than six million, 18.77% less than in May 2019. Thus, for example, the agri-food sector was the most dynamic in import/export in the first five months of the year, highlighting the increase in foreign sales of canned goods by 21% or 20% of other food products. As far as imports are concerned, fruit, vegetables and legumes increased by 27% or wine, beverages and derivatives grew by 54%. The automobile sector and its parts showed a decrease of 34% in exports and 28% in imports.

By country, the maintenance of commercial relations with the USA stands out from the total traffic of goods, which is consolidated as the main commercial partner with Valenciaport, with a decrease of 3.36%, while countries such as China descends by 11.68% and Italy by -13.75%. With regard to exports in these first five months of the year, the dynamism of Turkey and Morocco stands out with an increase of 16.79% and 4.11% respectively. In relation to full containers (import/export), the presence of the USA as the main partner continues to stand out, with the same movement as in 2019, while China has fallen by 10.74%.

With regard to geographical areas, of the more than 31 tonnes that have circulated through Valenciaport, Mediterranean/Black Sea, Spain, Far East and East Africa continue to occupy the top positions, with an average decrease in traffic of 10%. On the other hand, during January and May, the areas of Canada-USA (Great Lakes) +38% and Central-South America (Pacific) +21% were particularly dynamic.



The Covid-19 crisis has been particularly noticeable in April and May due to the confinement and paralysis of tourist activity. The total number of passengers on regular lines with the Balearic Islands in May was 20,981, 51.65% less than last year, while like the previous month, there were no cruise ship arrivals in May.

As for the ro-ro traffic, in May has decreased by 66%, as 22,000 units were managed compared to 65,000 thousand in May 2019.

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать

Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать