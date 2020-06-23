2020 June 23 10:44

Moscow berths are ready for passenger navigation - Moscow Deputy Mayor

Navigation season begins on June 23

All Moscow berths are ready for the passenger navigation that is scheduled to begin today, June 23, Moscow City News Agency cites Moscow Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov as telling journalists.

“Opening of this year navigation season has been delayed amid epidemiological situation but the season of voyages in the water area of the capital opens on Tuesday”, said Pyotr Biryukov.

According to him, all passenger berths have been checked prior to the opening of the navigation season.