2020 June 23 12:00

World Security launches the first fully autonomous security surveillance boat in the Middle East

DP World, UAE Region’s next-generation security solutions provider World Security has launched the first autonomous security surveillance boat in the Middle East to upgrade security and surveillance at Jebel Ali Port, Mina Rashid, Mina Al Hamriya and other facilities in the UAE, the company said in its release.

The state-of-the-art boat introduces an extra dimension to World Security’s portfolio of solutions, demanded by the uncertainty of the current changing environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also marks a new stage in World Security’ rising profile as Dubai’s industry leader for Ma-rine security services and the increasing adoption of innovations to enable a more seamless, safe and efficient experience for all its stakeholders. The fully autonomous surveil-lance boat, which can be remotely controlled, is capable of day and night operations with ‘Way-Point Tracking’ capabilities and programmable, fail-safe protocols for security and interception purposes.

Other key features include advanced robotics and surveillance equipment including gimbal stabilised camera with an uninterrupted 360-degree view, and Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) that communicate with the command and control station in real-time.

The premier First Security Marine Operator in Dubai, World Security operates a large fleet of boats to deliver security at waterfront assets that include seaports, marinas and other maritime facilities. Its portfolio of customers includes critical utility infrastructure facilities, office buildings and iconic real estate landmarks.